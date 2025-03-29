Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $22.78 Million in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Integer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.97.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

