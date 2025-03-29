WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.6 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

