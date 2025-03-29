WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 11,613 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 283.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 26,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $280,960.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 636,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,810,389.50. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $546,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,161,472 shares in the company, valued at $36,862,763.52. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:ARLO opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

