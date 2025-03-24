Sciencast Management LP Invests $154,000 in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,678,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,732,000 after acquiring an additional 399,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 93,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Trading Down 1.2 %

WT stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.53.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

