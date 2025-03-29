UBS Group Lowers Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $57.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday.

NYSE OXM opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.12%.

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 74.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,742,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $16,489,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

