Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.80 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 59,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Fox Factory by 36.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fox Factory by 89.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

