Analysts Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price at $63.18

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. TPG has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.82%.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in TPG by 25.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

