Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 160,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 513,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $130,635.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,985.50. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,788 shares of company stock worth $455,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,395,000 after buying an additional 224,859 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,514,000 after buying an additional 688,967 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,184,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,109,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,816,000 after buying an additional 282,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,887,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,617,000 after buying an additional 133,546 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

