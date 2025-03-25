Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.37), with a volume of 786992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

Real Estate Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.10. The stock has a market cap of £50.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Real Estate Investors Plc will post 4.3650794 EPS for the current year.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

