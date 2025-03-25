THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

THOR Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

THOR Industries stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.17. 631,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

