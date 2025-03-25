ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Releases Earnings Results

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 16.14%. ATA Creativity Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 37,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,077. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

