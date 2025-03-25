IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.38 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.71), with a volume of 251601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

IG Design Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £53.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

