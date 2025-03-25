Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 2,045,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 640% from the average session volume of 276,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12.

Insider Activity at Bayhorse Silver

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$104,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

