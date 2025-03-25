American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 64,815 shares.The stock last traded at $98.42 and had previously closed at $98.29.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

