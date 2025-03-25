Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 167,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 347,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.