Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Oxford Instruments Stock Down 10.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.