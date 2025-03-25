Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
Oxford Instruments Stock Down 10.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.
