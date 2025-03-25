Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,552 ($32.98) and last traded at GBX 2,603.90 ($33.65), with a volume of 13413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,590 ($33.47).

Bioventix Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,949.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,401.83. The company has a market capitalization of £136.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.35.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

