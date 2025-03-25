Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.29) price objective on the stock.

The Pebble Group Stock Down 1.3 %

PEBB traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 39.50 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.20 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 69 ($0.89).

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Pebble Group will post 5.0724638 EPS for the current year.

The Pebble Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Pebble Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The Pebble Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.58), for a total transaction of £32,551.20 ($42,061.25). Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

