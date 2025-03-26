Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

