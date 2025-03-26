Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQA stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $149.02 million and a P/E ratio of 30.25.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

