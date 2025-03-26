Research Analysts Set Expectations for Clene FY2027 Earnings

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Clene in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.19) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2028 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.46). Clene had a negative net margin of 8,556.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,106.30%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLNN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clene by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

