Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0826 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 1.3% increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $29.74.
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
