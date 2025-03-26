Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2299 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PYZ opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

