Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2299 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance
PYZ opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile
