Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $336,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

