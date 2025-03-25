Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,833 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

