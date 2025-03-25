Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys 1,917 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

