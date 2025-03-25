Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $17.44 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,034,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,231,000 after buying an additional 79,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.