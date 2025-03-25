Aire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,916,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,042,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,491,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 206,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTC opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.07.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

