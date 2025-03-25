Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 293.35%.

Power Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSIX opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $686.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45. Power Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Insider Activity at Power Solutions International

In other Power Solutions International news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 17,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $662,493.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,981,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,824,423.96. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

