Bay Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 48,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

