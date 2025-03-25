Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 28.01 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fevertree Drinks had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 796.50 ($10.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 707.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 723.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 608.50 ($7.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Fevertree Drinks

In other news, insider Andrew Branchflower purchased 31,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £248,750.80 ($321,424.99). 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

