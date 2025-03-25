Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,198 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $36,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Veralto by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 562.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 0.5 %

Veralto stock opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

