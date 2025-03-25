Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Ariadne Wealth Management LP

Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 427,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 61,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,045,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

