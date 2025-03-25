Ariadne Wealth Management LP Purchases 5,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,055,000 after buying an additional 850,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596,367 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 252,942 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

