Aire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,316 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 981,517 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 310.5% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,048 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 161.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 782,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $11,339,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $10,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.85%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

