Potentia Wealth Takes $433,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

