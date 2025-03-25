Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Issues Earnings Results

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 242.20 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 227.20 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.50 ($4.31). The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.04.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

