Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 7.38%.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

