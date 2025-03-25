Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on April 10th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 134.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.
Getty Realty Price Performance
NYSE:GTY opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTY
About Getty Realty
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Realty
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Can SoundHound AI Double? What the Fundamentals and Deals Reveal
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.