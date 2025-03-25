American Century Companies Inc. Buys 33,470 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $105,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,600,000. Amundi lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,812,000 after acquiring an additional 495,087 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,197,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $605.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.97. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $257.56 and a 1 year high of $652.63.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
