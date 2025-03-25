Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $38,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 367.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,575.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $143,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,285. This trade represents a 16.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.