American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 727,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $103,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 4.5 %

LSCC opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 144.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.