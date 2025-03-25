Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $83.15 Million Stake in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 211,440 shares during the quarter. VF makes up about 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $83,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,878,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Argus upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

VF stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. VF Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. VF’s payout ratio is -30.25%.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

