Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 8,779 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,690,000 after buying an additional 99,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $10,603,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $213.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.36. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

