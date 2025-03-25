Ariadne Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

