TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 262,004 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,162,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $161,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

