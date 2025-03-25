STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $75,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in STERIS by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $223.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.34 and its 200-day moving average is $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

