Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Decreased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.