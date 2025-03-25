EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 778 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $198.98 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average is $170.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,730 shares of company stock worth $63,922,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

