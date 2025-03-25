iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,603,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,960 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $281,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

